Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL - Free Report) reported $181.95 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.5%. EPS of $1.77 for the same period compares to $1.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $180.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.54, the EPS surprise was +14.94%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Collegium Pharmaceutical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total product revenues- Belbuca: $55.21 million compared to the $53.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year.
  • Total product revenues- Xtampza ER: $51.45 million versus $49.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.7% change.
  • Total product revenues- Symproic: $4.25 million compared to the $3.92 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.4% year over year.
  • Total product revenues- Nucynta: $41.75 million compared to the $43.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.8% year over year.
  • Total product revenues- Jornay PM: $29.28 million compared to the $28.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical have returned -12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

