Compared to Estimates, Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Fox Factory Holding (FOXF - Free Report) reported revenue of $352.84 million, up 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.31, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $316.07 million, representing a surprise of +11.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fox Factory Holding performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Aftermarket Applications Group: $112.19 million compared to the $96.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Powered Vehicles Group: $116.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $93.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.
  • Net Sales- Specialty Sports Group: $124.49 million versus $124.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.3% change.
Shares of Fox Factory Holding have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

