Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Jamf Holding (JAMF) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Jamf Holding (JAMF - Free Report) reported $162.97 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. EPS of $0.17 for the same period compares to $0.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $162.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was +13.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Jamf Holding performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $646 million versus $653.59 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Subscription revenue- SaaS subscription and support and maintenance: $152.60 million versus $153.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription revenue- On-premise subscription: $7.14 million versus $5.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.
  • Revenue- Non-subscription revenue- Perpetual licenses: $0.07 million compared to the $0.09 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -71.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Non-subscription revenue- Professional services: $3.17 million versus $3.05 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.1% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription revenue: $159.74 million versus $159.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.
  • Revenue- Non-subscription revenue: $3.23 million versus $3.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Jamf Holding here>>>

Shares of Jamf Holding have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise