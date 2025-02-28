Back to top

Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Golden Entertainment (GDEN - Free Report) reported $164.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 28.8%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $169.43 million, representing a surprise of -3.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -54.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Golden Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$9.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$11.85 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Nevada Casino Resorts: $24.44 million compared to the $27.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Nevada Taverns: $6.47 million compared to the $7.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Nevada Locals Casinos: $17.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.80 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Total Casinos (Casino Resorts & Locals Casinos): $42.21 million compared to the $41.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Golden Entertainment have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

