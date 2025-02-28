Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Cable One (CABO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Cable One (CABO - Free Report) reported $387.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $1.53 for the same period compares to $10.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $390.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.91, the EPS surprise was -84.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cable One performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Residential Video: $50.85 million compared to the $51.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Residential Data: $229.27 million compared to the $229.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other: $57.59 million compared to the $27.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +125% year over year.
  • Revenues- Business services(Business data+Business other): $74.08 million compared to the $75.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Residential Voice: $7.43 million compared to the $7.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cable One here>>>

Shares of Cable One have returned -19.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cable One, Inc. (CABO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise