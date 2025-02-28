Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 28th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adecco (AHEXY - Free Report) offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 16.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Arcadis (ARCAY - Free Report) is an international company that provides consultancy, planning, architectural design, engineering and management services for infrastructure, environment and buildings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 60 days.

China Coal Energy (CCOZY - Free Report) is engaged in integrating engineering and technological service businesses comprising of coal production, sales and trading.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

business-services construction oil-energy