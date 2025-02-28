We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
TIPS ETF (PBTP) Hit a New 52-Week High
Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP - Free Report) is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 3.9% from its 52-week low price of $24.92/share.
Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
PBTP in Focus
The underlying ICE BofAML 0-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index measures the performance of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities with a remaining maturity of at least one month and less than five years. The product charges 7 bps in annual fees.
Why the Move?
The Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) corner of the bond market has been an area to watch lately, given the inflationary fears. Inflation picked up in January, fueled by higher grocery, gasoline and rent prices. The new administration’s tariff trade plans will likely boost inflation. In such a scenario, investing in TIPS ETFs, which offer shelter against rising inflation, would be prudent. These not only combat increasing prices but also protect income for the long term.
More Gains Ahead?
The ETF STPZ might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 3.76, which gives cues of a further rally.