Image: Shutterstock
Halliburton and Sekal Deliver Revolutionary Drilling System to Equinor
Halliburton Company (HAL - Free Report) and Sekal AS recently made a technology breakthrough in upstream oil operations by deploying the world’s first automated on-bottom drilling system. The automation breakthrough was achieved by integrating Halliburton’s LOGIX™ automation, Sekal’s DrillTronics® and an advanced rig automation control system that allows real-time drilling optimization with the push of a button. By leveraging real-time models of subsurface conditions and fluid dynamics, the system ensures precise well placement while maintaining safety and efficiency.
The companies teamed up to deliver a cutting-edge well for Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The well, with an integrated closed-loop control solution, orchestrates autonomous directional drilling with automated wellbore hydraulics and dynamic surface drilling rig equipment control.
The Future of Autonomous Drilling
This successful deployment highlights the viability of automated drilling technology in the oil and gas industry. With the solution that includes LOGIX orchestration, auto-steering, vibration mitigation and hole cleaning optimization, Halliburton, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), and Sekal have proven that the future of drilling automation is here. As the leading technology providers revolutionize innovation, automated drilling is set to redefine efficiency, safety and performance in energy exploration.
Overview of HAL’s LOGIX™ Automation and Remote Operations
Halliburton’s LOGIX™ automation and remote operations offer digital transformation of drilling solutions to reduce operational risks and deliver wells reliably, repeatably and consistently. LOGIX® drilling performance delivers a fully integrated autonomous drilling solution, ensuring precise well positioning, consistent smart well execution and superior drilling efficiency. The platform seamlessly integrates real-time steering controls, collision avoidance and visualization while autonomously mitigating drilling dysfunctions to optimize penetration rates.
