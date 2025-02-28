We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unveiling Marvell (MRVL) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Marvell Technology (MRVL - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, reflecting an increase of 28.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.8 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 26.5%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Marvell metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue by end market- Data center' should come in at $1.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of +78.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue by end market- Carrier infrastructure' to reach $97.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of -42.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue by end market- Automotive/industrial' will likely reach $86.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue by end market- Consumer' stands at $82.37 million. The estimate points to a change of -42.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue by end market- Enterprise networking' will reach $172.49 million. The estimate points to a change of -34.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Shares of Marvell have experienced a change of -20.6% in the past month compared to the -2.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MRVL is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.