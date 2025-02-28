We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Ahead of Dine Brands (DIN) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Dine Brands (DIN - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 2.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $201.25 million, declining 2.5% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Dine Brands metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Franchise revenues' will likely reach $171.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.5% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Rental revenues' will reach $28.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Franchise revenues- Advertising revenue' reaching $72.18 million. The estimate points to a change of -3% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Franchise revenues- Royalties, franchise fees and other' to come in at $99.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Number of restaurants - Total' to reach 3,445. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,364.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of restaurants - Applebee's restaurants' of 1,610. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,642.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of restaurants - Total - IHOP restaurants' should arrive at 1,812. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,814 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Global Effective Restaurants - Area License - IHOP Corp' stands at 155. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 157 in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Global Effective Restaurants - Franchise - IHOP Corp' will reach 1,653. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,639 in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Reported sales- Applebee's domestic franchise restaurant sales' should come in at $997.82 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.05 billion.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Average weekly domestic unit sales - Franchise - Applebee's' at $50.64 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $52.60 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Reported sales- IHOP area license restaurant sales' will reach $76.14 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $77.20 million.
Over the past month, Dine Brands shares have recorded returns of -16% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DIN will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>