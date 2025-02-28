We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Campbell (CPB) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
The upcoming report from Campbell's (CPB - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, indicating a decline of 8.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.74 billion, representing an increase of 11.5% year over year.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Campbell metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Meals & Beverages' should arrive at $1.71 billion. The estimate points to a change of +23.7% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Snacks' should come in at $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.7%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Earnings- Meals & Beverages' will reach $287.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $247 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating Earnings- Snacks' will reach $143.77 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $161 million.
