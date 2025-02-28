We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling Tree.com (TREE) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Tree.com (TREE - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share, reflecting an increase of 142.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $235.77 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 75.4%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Tree.com metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Consumer' will reach $51.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Home' reaching $31.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Insurance' at $153.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +156.7% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment profit- Home' of $9.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Segment profit- Insurance' stands at $40.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $25.20 million.
Analysts forecast 'Segment profit- Consumer' to reach $24.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $28.90 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tree.com here>>>
Shares of Tree.com have demonstrated returns of -17.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TREE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>