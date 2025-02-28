Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Amneal (AMRX) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX - Free Report) reported $730.52 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.4%. EPS of $0.12 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $708.21 million, representing a surprise of +3.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -20.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amneal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Generics Segment: $439.30 million versus $410.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21% change.
  • Net Revenue- AvKARE Segment: $170.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $172.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%.
  • Net Revenue- Specialty Segment: $120.84 million versus $118.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Amneal here>>>

Shares of Amneal have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (AMRX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise