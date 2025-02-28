Back to top

ANI (ANIP) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP - Free Report) reported revenue of $190.57 million, up 44.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.63, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $174.88 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.44, the EPS surprise was +13.19%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ANI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Rare disease pharmaceutical products: $87.04 million versus $86.46 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +108.5% change.
  • Net Revenues- Rare disease pharmaceutical products - Cortrophin Gel: $59.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $59.45 million.
  • Net Revenues- Rare disease pharmaceutical products - ILUVIEN and YUTIQ: $27.64 million compared to the $27.15 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Generic pharmaceutical products: $78.60 million compared to the $76.68 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of ANI have returned -8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

