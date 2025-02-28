Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS - Free Report) reported revenue of $212.53 million, up 45.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.29, compared to -$0.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $195.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.39, the EPS surprise was +25.64%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Apellis Pharmaceuticals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product revenue, net: $191.17 million versus $185.27 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.9% change.
  • Revenue- Licensing and other revenue: $21.36 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $12.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +176.6%.
  • Product Revenue- EMPAVELI: $23.36 million compared to the $24.16 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Product Revenue- SYFOVRE: $167.81 million compared to the $161.56 million average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals have returned -14.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

