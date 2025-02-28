Back to top

Image: Bigstock

fuboTV (FUBO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO - Free Report) reported $443.28 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.1%. EPS of -$0.02 for the same period compares to -$0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $446.66 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.12, the EPS surprise was +83.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how fuboTV performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Paid Subscribers - Rest of World streaming: 362,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 351,500.
  • Paid Subscribers - North America: 1,676,000 versus 2,041,000 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Advertising: $34.39 million versus $38.57 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.8% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $406.88 million versus $406.91 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $2.01 million versus $1.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +81.5% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for fuboTV here>>>

Shares of fuboTV have returned -14.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise