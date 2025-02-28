We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Cactus Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates on Lower Segment EBITDA
Cactus, Inc. (WHD - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents. The bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 81 cents.
Total quarterly revenues of $272.1 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $276 million. The top line declined from the year-ago figure of $275 million.
The weak quarterly results can be attributed to decreased revenues from the Pressure Control segment and an overall lower segment EBITDA.
Business Segments
Following the closure of the FlexSteel acquisition, Cactus started reporting under two business segments — Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies.
WHD generated revenues of $176.7 million from the Pressure Control segment, down from $180.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The segment was partially affected by decreased customer drilling and completion activity. The top line was above our estimate of $174 million.
Adjusted Segment EBITDA for Pressure Control totaled $61.5 million, down from $64.7 million in the prior-year quarter. The reported figure beat our estimate of $60.3 million.
Revenues from the Spoolable Technologies segment totaled $96.1 million, up from $94.4 million in the prior-year quarter. The figure missed our estimate of $101.5 million. The segment was affected by reduced customer activity levels in the seasonally slow quarter.
Adjusted Segment EBITDA for the unit totaled $35.3 million, down from $39.2 million a year ago. The figure missed our estimate of $38.5 million.
Capex and Cash Flow
Cactus’ capital expenditure and other amount for the quarter totaled $11.3 million. Operating cash flow totaled $66.6 million.
Balance Sheet
Cactus had cash and cash equivalents of $342.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The company had no bank debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2024.
Outlook
The company expects U.S. land activity in the first quarter of 2025 to remain flat on a sequential basis, with Pressure Control revenues flat to slightly higher and Spoolable Technologies revenues softer.
For full-year 2025, WHD expects net capital expenditures to be in the range of $45-$55 million.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, WHD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like Antero Resources Corporation (AR - Free Report) , NextDecade Corporation (NEXT - Free Report) and EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG - Free Report) . While Antero Resources and NextDecade presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, EOG Resources carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Antero Resources, one of the fastest-growing natural gas producers in the United States, boasts a strategic acreage position in the low-risk properties of the Appalachian Basin. The company has more than two decades of premium low-cost drilling inventory in the prolific basin, securing a strong production outlook. AR is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for LNG, both in the United States and globally.
NextDecade is an emerging player in the LNG space with its Rio Grande LNG project in Texas. As demand for LNG continues to grow, the company’s strategic investments in infrastructure and its planned liquefaction capacity provide strong upside potential. With the global LNG market expanding, NEXT is well-positioned to tap into the increasing export demand from the United States.
EOG Resources is an oil and gas exploration and production company with an attractive growth profile, upper-quartile returns and a disciplined management team. With highly productive acreages in premier oil shale plays like the Permian and Eagle Ford, the company has numerous untapped high-quality drilling sites. Additionally, EOG maintains a strong balance sheet and continues to reward shareholders with regular and special dividends.