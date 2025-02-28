Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Duolingo (DUOL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL - Free Report) reported revenue of $209.55 million, up 38.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.31, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $205.27 million, representing a surprise of +2.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -38.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Duolingo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Paid subscribers (at period end): 9.5 million compared to the 9.29 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Daily active users (DAUs): 40.5 million versus 41.09 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Monthly active users (MAUs): 116.7 million versus 110.08 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Subscription bookings: $236.50 million compared to the $208.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Other- Other (including Advertising, DET and others): $27 million versus $35.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.7% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $174.30 million compared to the $169.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.4% year over year.
Shares of Duolingo have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

