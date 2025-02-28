Back to top

Talos Energy (TALO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Talos Energy (TALO - Free Report) reported revenue of $485.19 million, up 26% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.08, compared to -$0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $507.85 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02, the EPS surprise was +500.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Talos Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average net daily production volumes - Oil: 69 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 69.09 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total average net daily - Total: 98.7 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 98.54 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average net daily production volumes - Natural Gas: 124.8 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 122.75 millions of cubic feet.
  • Average net daily production volumes - NGL: 8.9 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 9 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- NGL: $17.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +127.7%.
  • Revenues- Natural gas: $29.84 million compared to the $30.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +103.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Oil: $437.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $460.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.8%.
Shares of Talos Energy have returned -8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

