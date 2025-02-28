We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
HEICO's Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
HEICO Corporation’s (HEI - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents by 29%. The bottom line also improved 46.3% from the prior-year quarter’s 82 cents.
The year-over-year improvement in the bottom line can be attributed to robust sales and higher operating income from the prior-year quarter. The improvement was also boosted by a discrete income tax benefit from stock option exercises.
HEI’s Total Sales
The company’s net sales increased 14.9% year over year to $1.03 billion. The figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97 billion by 6.1%.
The year-over-year upside was driven by increased demand across the Flight Support Group's product lines and for the defense, space and aerospace products of the Electronic Technologies Group.
HEICO’s Operational Update
HEICO’s cost of sales increased 13.6% year over year to $624.6 million.
The company’s selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses rose 7.4% to $178.9 million.
Interest expenses declined 15.9% to $32.5 million from $38.6 million in the prior-year quarter.
HEI’s Segmental Performance
Flight Support Group: Net sales from this segment surged 15.3% year over year to $713.2 million. This rise was driven by strong organic growth of 13% and the positive impact of its fiscal 2023 and 2024 acquisitions.
The segment’s operating income soared 22.1% year over year to $166.1 million. This increase was due to solid net sales growth, SG&A expense efficiencies realized from the net sales growth and an improved gross profit margin.
Electronic Technologies Group: The segment’s net sales increased 15.5% to $330.3 million. This rise was driven by strong organic growth of 11% and the positive impact of its fiscal 2023 and 2024 acquisitions.
The segment’s operating income increased 38.2% year over year to $76.5 million. This increase was due to solid net sales growth, SG&A expense efficiencies realized from the net sales growth and an improved gross profit margin.
HEI’s Financial Details
As of Jan. 31, 2025, HEI’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $165.5 million compared with $162.1 million as of Oct. 31, 2024.
Cash flow provided by operating activities was $203 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2025, reflecting an 81.8% rise from the prior-year period’s level.
HEICO reported a long-term debt (net of current maturities) of $2.35 billion as of Jan. 31, 2025, up from $2.23 billion as of Oct. 31, 2024.
HEICO’s Zacks Rank
HEICO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
