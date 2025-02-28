Back to top

TriMas Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4, Revenues Increase 9% Y/Y

TriMas Corporation (TRS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 43 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents. The bottom line increased 13.2% from the prior-year quarter. 

Including the impacts of one-time items, the company reported an EPS of 14 cents compared with the year-ago quarter's 19 cents.

TRS's revenues increased 8.8% year over year to $228 million, attributed to growth in the Packaging and Aerospace segments. This was offset by the Specialty Products segment. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $229 million.

TriMas’ Q4 Costs & Margins

Cost of sales increased 12.4% year over year to $187 million in the reported quarter. Gross profit fell 4.9% year over year to $41 million. The gross margin was 18% compared with 20.6% in the prior-year quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 6.6% year over year to $32 million. Adjusted operating profit increased 23.5% year over year to $23 million. The adjusted operating margin was 10.2% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 9%.

TRS’ Q4 Segmental Performances

Packaging: Net sales were $123 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $114 million. We predicted net sales to be $118 million for the quarter. Adjusted operating profit decreased 2.5% year over year to $15.7 million in the reported quarter. The figure missed our estimate of $23 million.

Aerospace: Net sales increased 22.3% year over year to $78 million in the fourth quarter. The figure beat our estimate of $72 million. The segment reported an adjusted operating profit of $10.9 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $6 million. We predicted the segment’s adjusted operating profit to be $9 million for the quarter.

Specialty Products: The segment's revenues decreased 16.8% year over year to $27 million. We predicted net sales to be $42 million for the quarter. The segment reported an adjusted operating profit of $0.76 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $4 million. The figure missed our estimate of $3.7 million.

TriMas’ Q4 Cash Flow & Balance Sheet Updates

In 2024, the company repurchased approximately 771,067 shares of its outstanding common stock for $19.3 million. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company had $23.1 million of cash on hand and $239.8 million of available borrowing capacity.

TriMas generated $64 million in cash flow from operations in 2024 compared with $88 million in the prior year.

TRS’ 2024 Results

TriMas reported an adjusted EPS of $1.65 in 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69. Including the impacts of income tax, the company’s prior-year adjusted EPS was $1.92. Excluding the impacts, it posted an EPS of $1.74 in the year-ago quarter. 

Including one-time items, the bottom line was 59 cents compared with 97 cents in 2023.

Sales rose 3.5% year over year to $925 million. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $926 million.

TriMas’ 2025 Guidance

TRS expects year-over-year sales growth of 4-6% for 2025. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.70-$1.85.

TRS Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have lost 12.3% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 30.8%.

 

TriMas’ Zacks Rank

The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

TRS’ Peer Performances

Kaiser Aluminum (KALU - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of 33 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents. The bottom-line figure decreased 45% from the year-ago quarter.

Net sales of KALU rose 6% year over year to $765 million and beat the consensus estimate of $752 million.

Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX - Free Report) came out with fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.00 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents per share. This compares with earnings of 54 cents per share a year ago. 

Northwest Pipe posted revenues of $120 million for the quarter ended December 2024, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $119 million. The top line increased 9% year over year.

ESAB Corporation (ESAB - Free Report) came out with fourth-quarter earnings of $1.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $ 1.15 per share. This compares with earnings of $1.13 per share a year ago.

ESAB posted revenues of $633 million for the quarter ended December 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $636 million. The top line fell 8.1% year over year.


