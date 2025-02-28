Back to top

Civitas (CIVI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Civitas Resources (CIVI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.29 billion, up 14.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.78, compared to $3.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.95, the EPS surprise was -8.72%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Civitas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Crude Oil Equivalent: 352,000 BOE/D versus 352,245 BOE/D estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Natural Gas Liquids: 90 thousands of barrels of oil versus the five-analyst average estimate of 88.45 thousands of barrels of oil.
  • Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Natural Gas: 595 millions of cubic feet versus the five-analyst average estimate of 602.07 millions of cubic feet.
  • Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Crude Oil: 164 thousands of barrels of oil versus 163.96 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average sales price - Excluding Derivatives - Crude Oil per Bbl (before): $69.96 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $69.45.
  • Average sales price - Excluding Derivatives - Natural Gas per Mcf (before): $1.14 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.27.
  • Average sales price - Excluding Derivatives - NGL per Bbl (before): $21.47 versus $20.27 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Natural Gas: $62.52 million compared to the $90.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Natural Gas Liquids: $176.30 million versus $164.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55% change.
  • Revenues- Crude Oil: $1.05 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change.
Shares of Civitas have returned -25.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

