We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Mag 7 Members Are Shattering Quarterly Records
The 2024 Q4 earnings season is slowly grinding to a halt, with the vast majority of S&P 500 members already delivering their results. There remains a handful of notable companies left, but it’s fair to say that it was a solid reporting period overall, underpinned by strong showings from the Tech and Finance sectors.
And throughout the period, several titans – Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) , Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , and beloved NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) – all posted quarterly records. Let’s take a closer look at each.
Meta Reports Record Sales & Profit
Concerning headline figures in its release, Meta Platforms posted adjusted EPS of $8.02 and record sales of $48.4 billion, reflecting growth rates of 50% and 21%, respectively. Net income of $20.9 billion was the company’s highest read ever.
Notably, the company’s ad business continued to perform at a high level, with revenue of $46.8 billion again exceeding our consensus estimate and reflecting 20% year-over-year growth. As shown below, META’s advertising revenue has remained strong.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In addition, META continues to see nice user growth, with Family Daily Active People (DAP) improving 4% year-over-year to roughly 3.4 billion. Average revenue per user has increased likewise amid the strong advertising efforts, improving by a sizable 41% year-over-year.
Apple Breaks Multiple Records
Apple posted adjusted EPS of $2.40 and sales of $124.3 billion, reflecting growth rates of 10% and 4%, respectively. Both EPS and sales figures reflected all-time records for the company, with Services revenue also touching an all-time high.
iPhone results came in a tad soft, an interesting development given the implementation of Apple Intelligence. iPhone sales of $69.2 billion fell roughly 1% year-over-year, also marginally falling short of our consensus estimate.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
NVIDIA Continues Momentum
Concerning headline figures in the print, quarterly sales of $39.3 billion shot 78% higher from the year-ago record, also reflecting a new quarterly record. Adjusted EPS of $0.89 reflected 71% growth YoY, also beating our consensus estimate by nearly 6%.
The big growth on headline figures is undoubtedly reflective of a positive demand picture, a trend we’ve become very accustomed to over recent periods. Of course, Data Center results were the highlight of the print, which again were rock-solid.
Data Center revenue totaled a record $35.6 billion, up more than 90% YoY and an impressive 16% sequentially. Notably, the reported figure beat out our consensus estimate by $2.0 billion, continuing its recent streak of outsized beats.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
The 2024 Q4 reporting cycle has overall been positive, with several notable companies – Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) , Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , and NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) – all breaking quarterly records.