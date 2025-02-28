We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Micron (MU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Micron (MU - Free Report) closed at $93.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.97% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 0.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.43%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.42%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Micron in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 20, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.43, up 240.48% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.9 billion, indicating a 35.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.72 per share and a revenue of $35.22 billion, indicating changes of +416.92% and +40.27%, respectively, from the former year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Micron. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.27% lower. At present, Micron boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
From a valuation perspective, Micron is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.67. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.95 of its industry.
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.