Image: Bigstock
Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $38.11, moving -0.83% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.59% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the materials science had lost 0.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 0.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.42%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dow Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.11, signifying an 80.36% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $10.29 billion, reflecting a 4.44% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.02 per share and a revenue of $42.81 billion, representing changes of +18.13% and -0.36%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 24.16% lower. Right now, Dow Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
With respect to valuation, Dow Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.01. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.74.
It's also important to note that DOW currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.01. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Chemical - Diversified industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.01.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 216, this industry ranks in the bottom 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
