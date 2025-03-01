We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
MongoDB (MDB) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
MongoDB (MDB - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $267.43, demonstrating a +1.91% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.59% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.39%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.63%.
Shares of the database platform have depreciated by 3.19% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.43% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.42%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MongoDB in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 5, 2025. In that report, analysts expect MongoDB to post earnings of $0.64 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.58%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $517.57 million, showing a 13.01% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for MongoDB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. MongoDB is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, MongoDB currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 78.72. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 27.99.
Investors should also note that MDB has a PEG ratio of 4.56 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MDB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.