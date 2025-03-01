Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Viatris (VTRS) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Viatris (VTRS - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.53 billion, down 8.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.54, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.6 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the EPS surprise was -5.26%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Viatris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Net Sales: $3.52 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.1%.
  • Other revenues: $12.70 million versus $11.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.
  • Net Sales- JANZ: $334.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $366.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.2%.
  • Net Sales- Emerging Markets: $513 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $538.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.1%.
  • Net Sales- Developed Markets- Brands: $1.10 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- JANZ- Brands: $172.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $198.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.6%.
  • Net Sales- JANZ- Generics: $162.10 million versus $168.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Emerging Markets- Brands: $372.30 million versus $401.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Emerging Markets- Generics: $140.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $171.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -42.5%.
  • Net Sales- Greater China: $521.80 million compared to the $553.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Developed Markets: $2.15 billion compared to the $2.17 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Developed Markets- Generics: $1.04 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.1% change.
Shares of Viatris have returned -16.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

