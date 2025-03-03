Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 3, 2025

  • The AES Corp.’s ((AES - Free Report) ) shares jumped 11.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.54, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34.
  • Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. ((RXRX - Free Report) ) fell 2.1% after posting fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted loss per share of $0.81, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.36.
  • PAR Technology Corp.’s ((PAR - Free Report) ) shares soared 13.2% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of a break-even, better-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.11.
  • Shares of The Mosaic Co. ((MOS - Free Report) ) tumbled 4.7% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.45, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53.

