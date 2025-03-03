Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 3rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS - Free Report) is a medical technology company focusing on delivering medical device solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.5% downward over the last 60 days.

CSX Corporation (CSX - Free Report) is a rail-based freight transportation services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ - Free Report) is an alcoholic beverage manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


