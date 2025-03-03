We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Volkswagen to Recall More Than 60K Vehicles to Fix Display Defect
Volkswagen (VWAGY - Free Report) is recalling 60,490 vehicles in the United States due to a defect that prevents the display of the gear position, potentially causing the car to roll away if the parking brake is not engaged. This increases the risk of accidents, per the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
The impacted models include specific 2021-2023 Volkswagen ID.4 units and 2022-2023 Audi Q4 e-Tron and Q4 e-Tron Sportback vehicles. The issue, traced back to a software glitch, was first identified in August after five cases were reported outside the United States. The NHTSA emphasized the importance of promptly addressing safety defects. Volkswagen is actively informing affected owners and working on a solution. This recall follows another one issued by Volkswagen last month, which affected about 30,000 cars due to faulty rearview cameras. That recall primarily impacted Audi Q3 models, along with some Volkswagen Tiguan and Arteon vehicles.
Volkswagen reported a decline in vehicle deliveries in 2024 due to weaker demand in China. The company delivered 9.03 million vehicles worldwide last year, representing a 2.3% drop from the previous year. While deliveries increased in North and South America, they were offset by a 10.3% decline in the Asia-Pacific region. Deliveries in China, the automaker’s largest market, fell 9.5% year over year. Despite this, sales of battery-electric vehicles in China rose 8%.
In Europe, deliveries remained relatively stable, slipping just 0.1%. However, Volkswagen maintained its lead in all-electric vehicle sales in the region, with battery-electric order intake in Western Europe surging 88% year over year, driven by new models like the VW ID.7 Tourer, Audi Q6 e-tron, and Porsche Macan Electric. Per Oliver Blume, Volkswagen Group CEO, the past year was challenging because of weaker demand in key markets and increasing competition from Chinese automakers offering budget-friendly alternatives amid economic uncertainty.
Amid intense price competition in China, strategic adjustments and ongoing portfolio optimization by VWAGY are starting to yield results. During the final quarter, the company nearly matched the previous year's sales volume in China. In December, Volkswagen reached an agreement with labor unions to cut 35,000 jobs at its German facilities by 2030. The company aims to save approximately $4.1 billion annually through these reductions while avoiding plant closures in Germany, which had previously been considered.
