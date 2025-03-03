We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Kroger (KR) Q4 Earnings
In its upcoming report, Kroger (KR - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share, reflecting a decline of 17.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $34.59 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.7%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Kroger metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Sales- Total sales to retail customers without fuel' to reach $30.90 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -7.3% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Sales- Supermarket fuel sales' to come in at $3.32 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Other sales' reaching $292.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of supermarkets/retail food stores' at 2,734. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,722.
View all Key Company Metrics for Kroger here>>>
Over the past month, Kroger shares have recorded returns of +5.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>