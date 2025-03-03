We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About The Cooper Companies (COO) Q1 Earnings
Wall Street analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies (COO - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $982.21 million, exhibiting an increase of 5.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific The Cooper Companies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Category- CVI' at $657.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Category- CSI' will reach $327.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Category- CSI- Office and surgical' to reach $198.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by Category- CSI- Fertility' will reach $129.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Geography- Americas' will likely reach $267.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
Analysts expect 'Revenue by Geography- Asia Pacific' to come in at $138.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Geography- EMEA' stands at $255.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Over the past month, The Cooper Companies shares have recorded returns of -6.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COO will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.