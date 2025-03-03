Back to top

Ready Capital (RC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Ready Capital (RC - Free Report) reported revenue of $50.05 million, down 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.23, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -9.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55.44 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was +9.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ready Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Servicing income, net: $4.11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.9%.
  • Total non-interest income (loss): $27 million compared to the $41.61 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -55% year over year.
  • Other income: $13.56 million compared to the $17.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -70.9% year over year.
  • Interest income: $203.97 million versus $227.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.5% change.
  • Income on unconsolidated joint ventures: $6.07 million compared to the $2.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments: -$17.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.82 million.
  • Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned: -$10.93 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.45 million.
Shares of Ready Capital have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

