Pre-Markets in Green to Start the Last Month of Q1 2025
Pre-market futures are up again this morning, seemingly picking up from where we left off on a strong Friday. The Dow is +126 points at this hour, +0.25%, and it’s behind the other major indexes. The S&P 500 is +25 points, +0.43%, while the Nasdaq is +140, +0.67%. The small-cap Russell 2000 is +18 points, +0.86%.
There seemed to be something of a re-think Friday after indexes had fallen from February 20th through the 27th, leading investors to buy into oversold levels. we expect there will again be some trepidation at some points along this line, as many of the issues market participants had been fearing have not disappeared, including large tariffs on all of our top trading partners.
Also, these indexes remain in the red over the past month, with the S&P 500 closest to breakeven: -0.5%. The Dow is -1.2% from a month ago, the Nasdaq -1.5%, and the Russell 2000 -3.7%. Bond yields are hanging in there around +4.2% on the 10-year, +4.0% on the 2-year — its lowest level since October of last year.
What to Expect from the Stock Market Today
While we are virtually finished with Q4 earnings season, although Target (TGT - Free Report) reports tomorrow and both Costco (COST - Free Report) and Broadcom (AVGO - Free Report) are out Thursday. Today, we see important economic data, but only once the opening bell rings. S&P final Manufacturing PMI for February came in at 51.6 previously. ISM Manufacturing for February is estimated to come down 30 basis points (bps) to +50.6% from +50.9% last time around.
Also, Construction Spending for January is expected to dwindle a bit to +0.1% from +0.5% reported a month ago. And Auto Sales will report throughout the day today. A month ago, these tallied 15.6 million overall. Auto companies Ford (F - Free Report) , General Motors (GM - Free Report) and even Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) are up ahead of today’s open.
Jobs Week This Week, Starting Wednesday
Based on calendar discrepancies, Jobs Week starts on Wednesday with the ADP (ADP - Free Report) private-sector jobs read. This continues Thursday with Weekly Jobless Claims — which last week notched their highest level since early December of last year — and Friday morning with the big non-farm payrolls report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The next Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report does not come out til next week.
The ADP report is expected to come in 20 million positions lower month over month, to 143K, while nonfarm payrolls from the BLS is anticipated to tick up to +160K. Initial Jobless Claims look to repeat last week’s jump to a higher level; we’re already a far cry from the 203K new jobless claims posted in the first week of 2025.