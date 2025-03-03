We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why First Busey (BUSE) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
First Busey in Focus
First Busey (BUSE - Free Report) is headquartered in Champaign, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 1.78% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.25 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 4.17%. In comparison, the Banks - Midwest industry's yield is 3.05%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.56%.
In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1 is up 4.2% from last year. First Busey has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 2.11%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, First Busey's payout ratio is 46%, which means it paid out 46% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Looking at this fiscal year, BUSE expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $2.55 per share, with earnings expected to increase 22.60% from the year ago period.
Bottom Line
From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.
Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that BUSE is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).