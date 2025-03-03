We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) Could Be a Great Choice
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.
First Mid Bancshares in Focus
Headquartered in Mattoon, First Mid Bancshares (FMBH - Free Report) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 3.48% so far this year. The bank holding company is paying out a dividend of $0.24 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.52% compared to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 2.6% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.56%.
Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $0.96 is up 2.1% from last year. In the past five-year period, First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.04%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. First Mid Bancshares's current payout ratio is 28%, meaning it paid out 28% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Looking at this fiscal year, FMBH expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $3.61 per share, with earnings expected to increase 3.74% from the year ago period.
Bottom Line
From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.
For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, FMBH presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).