Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Euronet Worldwide (EEFT - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.05 billion, up 9.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.08, compared to $1.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion, representing a surprise of +0.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Euronet Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- EFT Processing Segment: $265.60 million versus $264.60 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change.
  • Revenue- Money Transfer Segment: $441.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $428.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.
  • Revenue- epay Segment: $342.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $348.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
  • Revenue- Corporate services, Eliminations and Other: -$2.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$2.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%.
Shares of Euronet Worldwide have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

