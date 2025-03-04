Back to top

Okta (OKTA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2025, Okta (OKTA - Free Report) reported revenue of $682 million, up 12.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.78, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $668.8 million, representing a surprise of +1.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Okta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Remaining performance obligations: $4.22 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.83 billion.
  • Current remaining performance obligations (cRPO): $2.25 billion compared to the $2.14 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total Customers: 19,650 versus 19,810 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • TTM Dollar Based Net Retention Rate: 107% compared to the 107% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $670 million compared to the $654.53 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other: $12 million compared to the $13.78 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.3% year over year.
Shares of Okta have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

