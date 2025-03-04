We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AbbVie (ABBV) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw AbbVie (ABBV - Free Report) ending at $211.48, denoting a +1.17% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.76% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.64%.
The the stock of drugmaker has risen by 13.66% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 1.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.26%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AbbVie in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.54, reflecting a 9.96% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.94 billion, up 5.12% from the prior-year quarter.
ABBV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.29 per share and revenue of $59.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.44% and +5.61%, respectively.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AbbVie. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.05% increase. As of now, AbbVie holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, AbbVie currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.91, which means AbbVie is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that ABBV has a PEG ratio of 1.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, positioning it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.