Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Moves -1.08%: What You Should Know
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $566.98, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.76% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.64%.
The company's stock has climbed by 0.22% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 1.11% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.26%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.71, indicating a 14% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.18 billion, up 15.54% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.97 per share and revenue of $9.56 billion, indicating changes of +8.58% and +14.44%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 71.88. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.28 for its industry.
Meanwhile, ISRG's PEG ratio is currently 4.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Instruments industry stood at 2.53 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.