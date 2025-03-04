Back to top

BRC INC (BRCC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

BRC Inc. (BRCC - Free Report) reported $105.88 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.5%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.


