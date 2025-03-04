See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Top Stock Picks for Week of March 3, 2025
Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK - Free Report) is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories developed for outdoor sports and other lifestyle-related activities.Deckers' diverse brand portfolio, financial strength, and strategic growth initiatives make it a promising investment. Driven by HOKA and UGG’s impressive growth, balanced channel performance, and successful global expansion, Deckers shows a well-executed strategy. The company’s focus on innovation, expanding its consumer reach, and leveraging strong market trends positions it favorably for sustained success. DECK’s third-quarter results highlight growth in both direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels, alongside leading brand success. Management now envisions a 15% increase in fiscal 2025 net sales. Deckers demonstrates strong liquidity, supported by its robust cash position. Analysts' growing optimism over the company's earnings prospects, as indicated by strong agreement among them in revising EPS estimates higher, could be a legitimate reason for the stock to soar in the near term.
Garmin, Ltd. (GRMN - Free Report) is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of navigation and communication equipment that incorporate the global positioning system (GPS)-based technology.Garmin is benefiting from strong momentum across the Fitness and Auto OEM segments. While strength in the Fitness segment is primarily attributed to advanced wearables demand, Auto OEM revenues are driven by increased shipments of domain controllers. Strong momentum across the Aviation and Marine segments is a positive. Improved demand scenario in the Outdoor segment is also a positive. Increasing demand in the Americas and EMEA regions is a plus. Garmin’s growing focus on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore opportunities across all business segments is another positive. The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. Garmin has a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity position. Garmin holds a Zacks Rank#1 (Strong Buy), backed by unanimous analyst upgrades reflecting strong confidence in its growth trajectory. A testament to its consistency, Garmin has missed earnings estimates only once in the past five years, delivering solid beats in every other quarter.