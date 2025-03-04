Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Air Transport Services (ATSG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Air Transport Services (ATSG - Free Report) reported $516.79 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.1%. EPS of $0.40 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $512.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +14.29%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Air Transport Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- ACMI Services: $372.07 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $337.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.
  • Revenues- Other Activities: $90.98 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $104.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19%.
  • Revenues- Eliminate internal revenues: -$57.82 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$56.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
  • Revenues- CAM: $111.56 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $124.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.8%.
  • Revenues- CAM- Lease incentive amortization: -$3.10 million compared to the -$2.69 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Revenues- CAM- Aircraft leasing and related revenues: $114.66 million versus $123.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change.
  • Pre-Tax Earnings- CAM: $11.61 million compared to the $17.89 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Air Transport Services here>>>

Shares of Air Transport Services have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise