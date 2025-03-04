Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 4th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC - Free Report) is a clean technology integrator. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH - Free Report) is a healthcare commercial intelligence company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 60 days.

AAON, Inc. (AAON - Free Report) is an air conditioning and heating equipment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


