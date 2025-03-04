We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Element Solutions Completes Sale of MacDermid Graphics Solutions
Element Solutions Inc (ESI - Free Report) has announced the completion of the sale of its flexographic printing plate business, MacDermid Graphics Solutions, to XSYS for an enterprise value of roughly $325 million. XSYS is a global specialist provider in the flexographic printing sector.
An existing capital loss is expected to offset almost all of the taxable benefits from this transaction. The net proceeds are intended to be used to further reduce leverage and for general company objectives. The sale agreement was announced on Sept. 3, 2024.
This transaction enhances Element Solutions' portfolio in all major areas and results in a robust balance sheet. The company is enthusiastic about the potential for value-creating capital allocation moving forward.
Element Solutions has gained 7.8% over the past year against a 20.1% decline of its industry.
For full-year 2025, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $520-$540 million and free cash flow conversion to be comparable year over year. It also expects first-quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $125 million.
ESI’s Rank & Key Picks
ESI currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
