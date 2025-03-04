We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Intrepid Potash's Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y
Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI - Free Report) recorded a loss of $16.04 per share in fourth-quarter 2024, wider than a loss of $2.91 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Barring one-time items, the adjusted loss in the reported quarter was 11 cents per share, compared with a loss of 41 cents a year ago. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was earnings of a penny per share.
The company registered revenues of $55.8 million for the quarter, down around 2% year over year.
IPI’s Segment Highlights
Revenues in the Potash segment rose roughly 1% year over year to roughly $28.9 million in the reported quarter. It was above the consensus estimate of $17.2 million. Higher sales volumes were mostly offset by a decline in average net realized sales price per ton.
The Trio unit raked in revenues of around $23.5 million, up around 11% year over year. The metric was above the consensus estimate of $14.2 million. The upside was driven by higher sales volumes and increased average net realized sales price per ton.
Revenues from the Oilfield Solutions unit were roughly $3.5 million, down around 50% year over year. This figure was below the consensus estimate of $6.3 million. Sales were impacted by the timing of water sales.
IPI’s FY24 Results
Loss (as reported) for full-year 2024 was $16.53 per share, compared with a loss of $2.80 a year ago. Sales fell around 9% year over year to roughly $254.7 million. The decline in sales was mainly due to lower volumes and prices in the potash segment.
Intrepid Potash’s Financials
The company had roughly $41.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings on its $150 million revolving credit facility at the end of 2024.
Cash flow from operations was $7.6 million in the reported quarter and $72.5 million for full-year 2024.
IPI’s Outlook
The company sees capital expenditure of between $36 million and $42 million for 2025, with the majority being sustaining capital.
In 2025, the company plans to build on the significant improvements in potash production it saw last year while also maintaining its focus on operational efficiencies and cost controls to drive margins.
IPI’s Price Performance
Shares of Intrepid Potash have gained 16.4% in a year compared with the Zacks Fertilizers industry’s decline of 3.9%.
IPI’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
IPI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
