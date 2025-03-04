Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, AutoZone (AZO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

AutoZone (AZO - Free Report) reported $3.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ended February 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. EPS of $28.29 for the same period compares to $28.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $29.16, the EPS surprise was -2.98%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AutoZone performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same store sales - Domestic - YoY change: 1.9% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1.3%.
  • Total Same Store Sales (Constant Currency): 2.9% compared to the 2.1% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total Auto-Zone Store: 7,432 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7,430.
  • Square footage - Total: 50,118 Ksq ft compared to the 50,113.96 Ksq ft average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of stores - Domestic: 6,483 compared to the 6,481 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of stores - Opened-Brazil: 4 versus 7 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Square footage per store: 6.74 million compared to the 6.74 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of stores - Mexico: 813 versus 808 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales per average square foot: $78 thousand versus $79.65 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Auto Parts: $3.87 billion compared to the $3.91 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- All Other: $77.65 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $77.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.
  • Net Sales- Domestic Commercial sales: $1.05 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for AutoZone here>>>

Shares of AutoZone have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise