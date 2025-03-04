We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Compared to Estimates, AutoZone (AZO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
AutoZone (AZO - Free Report) reported $3.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ended February 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. EPS of $28.29 for the same period compares to $28.89 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $29.16, the EPS surprise was -2.98%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how AutoZone performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Same store sales - Domestic - YoY change: 1.9% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1.3%.
- Total Same Store Sales (Constant Currency): 2.9% compared to the 2.1% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Total Auto-Zone Store: 7,432 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7,430.
- Square footage - Total: 50,118 Ksq ft compared to the 50,113.96 Ksq ft average estimate based on four analysts.
- Number of stores - Domestic: 6,483 compared to the 6,481 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Number of stores - Opened-Brazil: 4 versus 7 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Square footage per store: 6.74 million compared to the 6.74 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Number of stores - Mexico: 813 versus 808 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Sales per average square foot: $78 thousand versus $79.65 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net Sales- Auto Parts: $3.87 billion compared to the $3.91 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.
- Net Sales- All Other: $77.65 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $77.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.
- Net Sales- Domestic Commercial sales: $1.05 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change.
Shares of AutoZone have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.