Best Buy (BBY) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2025, Best Buy (BBY - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.95 billion, down 4.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.58, compared to $2.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.66 billion, representing a surprise of +2.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.40.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Best Buy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - Enterprise - YoY change: 0.5% versus -1.5% estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales - Domestic - YoY change: 0.2% versus -1.5% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales - International - YoY change: 3.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -1.5%.
  • Number of stores - International - Total: 160 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 160.
  • Number of stores - Domestic - Pacific Sales Stores: 20 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 20.
  • Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Stores: 129 compared to the 129 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Mobile Stand-Alone Stores: 31 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 31.
  • Number of stores - Domestic - U.S. Best Buy Stores: 891 compared to the 889 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of stores - Domestic - Total: 957 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 957.
  • Number of stores - Total: 1,117 versus 1,117 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenue- Domestic: $12.72 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $12.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.2%.
  • Geographic Revenue- International: $1.23 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%.
Shares of Best Buy have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

