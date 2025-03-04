Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Sea Limited (SE) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.97 billion, up 39.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to -$0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.84 billion, representing a surprise of +2.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -18.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sea Limited performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Quarterly paying users: 50 compared to the 50 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Quarterly active users: 618 compared to the 608 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Digital entertainment: $519.06 million compared to the $513.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- E-Commerce: $3.66 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +41.4%.
  • Revenue- Digital Financial Services: $733.33 million versus $640.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.2% change.
  • Revenue- Other Services: $35.41 million compared to the $31.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.1% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Entertainment: $289.73 million compared to the $299.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- E-commerce: $152.21 million versus $110.53 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Unallocated expenses: -$56.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$0.85 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Other Services: -$5.12 million compared to the -$19.06 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Financial Services: $210.98 million versus $196.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Sea Limited have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

