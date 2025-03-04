We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Teledyne's Unit Signs $15M Deal to Supply Black Hornet 4 Nano-Drones
Teledyne Technologies, Inc.’s (TDY - Free Report) business unit, Teledyne FLIR Defense, recently obtained a $15 million contract from the German Army to supply its Black Hornet 4 Personal Reconnaissance Systems to the German armed forces.
Following the news release, the company's share price rose 2.3% to reach $512.96 on March 3, 2025.
A Brief Note on TDY’s Black Hornet 4
The Black Hornet 4 is the next generation of lightweight nano-drones capable of providing tiny battle units with enhanced covert situational awareness. Its high-resolution thermal imager and 12-megapixel daytime camera provide the operator with clear still and video images. Despite weighing only 70 grams, Black Hornet 4 can fly more than two kilometers and for more than 30 minutes in 25 knots of wind and rain.
FLIR Defense has supplied more than 33,000 Black Hornet Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to security and military forces across more than 45 nations.
What Lies Ahead for TDY Stock?
With rapid technological upgrades, UAVs have steadily become pivotal in a nation’s defense strategy. UAV demand has also been gaining momentum of late due to its low-cost feature, coupled with the zero-mortality rate and excellent surveillance abilities.
Per a report by the Mordor Intelligence firm, the military UAV market is projected to witness a CAGR of 12.2% during 2025-2030. Such a solid growth opportunity offered by the military UAV market should bode well for Teledyne.
Teledyne develops a wide variety of UAVs, such as Black Recon, Black Hornet 3, SkyRanger R70 and a few more, which play a critical role in providing situational awareness and empowering soldiers with essential insights for mission success.
Opportunities for Other Defense Companies
Considering the solid growth opportunities offered by the global UAV market, other defense primes like RTX Corporation (RTX - Free Report) , BAE Systems (BAESY - Free Report) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS - Free Report) should also benefit.
RTX's Coyote UAS is outfitted with a sophisticated seeker and warhead capable of identifying and eliminating hostile UAVs. It is suitable for improved surveillance imagery, greater targeting capabilities, near-real-time damage assessment and a lower hazard to human aircraft.
RTX stock boasts a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 9.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales indicates an improvement of 4.4% from the previous year’s figure.
BAE Systems has been involved in the development of a family of uncrewed platforms to address a wide range of capability requirements. Its T-Series product range of all-electric uncrewed aerial systems offers an affordable alternative for heavy lift requirements to use with civilian and military customers.
The stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY’s 2025 sales implies an improvement of 55.7% from the previous year’s level.
Kratos is the primary unmanned aerial target drone system provider for the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Army and numerous allied foreign defense agencies. Its UAV product range includes XQ-58A Valkyrie, UTAP-22 Mako and X-61A Gremlin.
Kratos delivered an average earnings surprise of 69.24% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KTOS’ 2025 sales implies an improvement of 12.6% from the previous year’s level.
TDY Stock Price Movement
In the past six months, shares of Teledyne have risen 19.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 11.4%.
TDY’s Zacks Rank
